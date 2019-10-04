EDWARDSVILLE — A Jerseyville man entered a guilty plea Wednesday to sexual assault charges involving a young boy in Alton dating from 2015 to 2016, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said Thursday.

Donald D. Davis, (d.o.b. 4/7/69), was charged on March 20, 2019, with multiple counts of sexual offenses against a juvenile male. The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, both Class 1 felonies. Davis’ criminal history includes a 1990 felony conviction of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault in which he was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The investigation by the Alton Police Department revealed that the abuse of the victim occurred at Davis’ friend’s home, and that the victim in the case knew the defendant prior to the abuse. Due to the age of the victim and the state's attorney's desire to maintain his privacy, additional information regarding the victim will not be released. Prosecutors and the Alton Police Department kept family members apprised of the case and they were supportive of this plea agreement. The plea agreement resolved the matter without requiring a trial and the testimony of the young victim.

Gibbons acknowledged the vital work of Assistant State’s Attorneys Kathleen Nolan, head of the office’s Children’s Justice Division, and Ali Foley, whose collaboration with the Madison County Child Advocacy Center and the Alton Police Department secured the plea and conviction of Davis. The medical team at St. Anthony’s Hospital is also to be commended for their careful examination and treatment of the victim.

“The State’s Attorney’s Office Children’s Justice Division does a phenomenal job of ensuring decisive and coordinated teamwork between law enforcement and prosecutors, resulting in higher conviction rates and longer prison terms for predators. Our highest calling is to secure justice for the most vulnerable in our community, so we’re hard at work, every day, fighting to protect kids. It is the will of my office and staff to protect our community by delivering a heavy measure of Madison County Justice to anyone who tries to prey on our children,” Gibbons stated.

Davis was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of 12.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, for a total of 25 years, by the Honorable Janet Heflin. Davis is required to serve 85 percent of that sentence based on the Truth in Sentencing statute. Davis will then be subject to a Mandatory Supervised release period of anywhere from three years to his natural life.

