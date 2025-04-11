Timothy J. Roth

HARDIN - On March 25, 2025, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was notified of a Domestic Disturbance, which was alleged to have occurred on the night of Jan. 10, 2025, at a residence in Hamburg, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office began an investigation, collected video evidence and took statements from witnesses.

Subsequent to that investigation, Timothy J. Roth, age 47, of Jerseyville, was arrested for the following offenses:

  • Intimidation,
  • Domestic Battery – Physical Contact,
  • Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon.

Roth was arrested without incident and was transported to the Greene County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

