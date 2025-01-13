JERSEYVILLE - A 40-year-old Jerseyville resident remains in custody after grooming a 14-year-old victim and sending them explicit photos of himself.

Leif J. Roady, 40, of the 200 block of W. Prairie St. in Jerseyville, was charged on Jan. 10, 2025 with grooming, a Class 4 felony, and distribution of harmful/explicit content to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

The day prior on Jan. 9, 2025, Leif allegedly sent explicit photos of himself to a 14-year-old child.

He also reportedly “attempted to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a minor child, who was 14 years of age, to come to his residence and engage in unlawful sexual conduct,” according to the grooming charge.

A petition was filed to deny Roady’s pretrial release, stating his release would pose a “real and present threat” to the community’s safety. Jersey County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

