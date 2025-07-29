JERSEYVILLE – A man from Jerseyville faces a Class X felony for transporting a large amount of heroin across state lines.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Ronald J. Stanley, 38, of Jerseyville, was charged on July 23, 2025 with a Class X felony count of controlled substance trafficking.

Article continues after sponsor message

On March 14, 2024, Stanley allegedly knowingly brought approximately 125 grams of a substance containing heroin into the state of Illinois with an intent to deliver the substance to another individual or individuals.

Jersey County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Stanley has since been granted pretrial release from custody. His arraignment hearing has been set for Nov. 5, 2025 at the Jersey County Courthouse.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Centerstone Outlines Substance Use Support Programs for Teens
Yesterday
Illinois State Fair Announces New Enhanced Security Measures
Yesterday
Brightli and Centerstone Announce Plans to Merge
Jul 17, 2025
New Horizons Band of Godfrey Presents Sounds of Spring Concert
Apr 9, 2025
Sinclair Foods to Celebrate 85th Anniversary with Free Party
Jul 18, 2025

 