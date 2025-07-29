JERSEYVILLE – A man from Jerseyville faces a Class X felony for transporting a large amount of heroin across state lines.

Ronald J. Stanley, 38, of Jerseyville, was charged on July 23, 2025 with a Class X felony count of controlled substance trafficking.

Article continues after sponsor message

On March 14, 2024, Stanley allegedly knowingly brought approximately 125 grams of a substance containing heroin into the state of Illinois with an intent to deliver the substance to another individual or individuals.

Jersey County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Stanley has since been granted pretrial release from custody. His arraignment hearing has been set for Nov. 5, 2025 at the Jersey County Courthouse.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: