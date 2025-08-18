JERSEYVILLE – A Jerseyville resident with an extensive criminal history faces new charges after allegedly burglarizing Westlake Country Club and stealing a golf cart while armed with a stun gun in the presence of his 5-year-old son.

Quentin A. McEvers, 37, of Jerseyville, was charged on Aug. 13, 2025 with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle (a Class 2 felony), unlawful possession of weapon by a felon (a Super Class 3 felony), and burglary without causing damage (a Class 3 felony).

On Aug. 6, 2025, McEvers allegedly entered a building of Westlake Country Club in Jerseyville without legal authority, intending to commit a theft. He was additionally accused of possessing a stolen red 2021 Yamaha golf cart while illegally in possession of a stun gun as a previously convicted felon.

The Jersey County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny McEvers’s pretrial release, stating McEvers “had his 5-year-old son with him when he committed these new offenses.” He was reportedly the subject of a Madison County arrest warrant stemming from a case of unlawful possession of weapon by felon filed earlier this year.

The petition adds McEvers “has an extensive adult criminal history dating back to at least 2004,” including prior sentences to the Missouri and Illinois Departments of Corrections, having most recently been sentenced to the IDOC in 2017 out of Madison County.

The state’s petition was denied, with a Release Order granting him pretrial release from custody with additional conditions. Among the conditions of his release are that he have no contact with Westlake Country Club; he has also been ordered not to leave the State of Illinois without court permission.

McEvers was also ordered to refrain from possessing any firearms or other dangerous weapons and to immediately surrender all firearms in his possession to the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office.

Jersey County Sheriff’s Office records indicate McEvers currently remains in custody at the Jersey County Jail on a separate case of trespass to residence and violating the conditions of his pretrial release.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

