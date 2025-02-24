JERSEYVILLE – After attacking two people, including an elderly individual, a man from Jerseyville faces multiple criminal charges.

Trevor A. Gettings, 21, of Jerseyville, was charged on Feb. 19, 2025 with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and domestic battery/bodily harm, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Feb. 18, 2025, Gettings allegedly struck a victim 60 years of age or older “in the head and about the body multiple times,” according to court documents. He was also charged with striking a different victim in the face.

A petition was filed to deny Gettings’s pretrial release, adding he has a history of domestic violence and alcohol/substance abuse. The petition also states Gettings “has shown an escalation in his violent tendencies.”

Gettings was arrested by the Jerseyville Police Department. Jersey County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

