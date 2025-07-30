



JERSEYVILLE – The City of Jerseyville announced a series of storm recovery measures are being taken as residents deal with major flooding following heavy rains in the area.

In a Storm Recovery Announcement on the city website, Jerseyville officials list several new developments concerning flood and storm waste disposal, as well as methods to report damage, sewer problems, and other infrastructural issues. The city is also opening “cooling centers” amid high temperatures and extreme heat.

“The heavy rains the area received in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 27, have had a devastating impact on many people living in and around our community,” city officials announced. “The City is dedicated to helping our community recover from the storm as quickly as possible. Your safety is, and will remain, our top priority as clean-up and repairs continue over the coming days.”

The following cooling centers remain open today, Wednesday, July 30, 2025 during their normal business hours:

Jerseyville Public Library , 105 N. Liberty St., 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Susnig Center , 401 Mound St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jerseyville City Hall, 115 E. Prairie St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In an effort to help residents dispose of materials damaged by the recent storms, no permits are required this week at the City Dump site at 311 W. Fairgrounds Ave. All fees for large items and large dump loads are also being temporarily waived in light of the storms.

The City Dump has also extended its hours of operation and will be open again this Saturday, August 2, 2025 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents are limited to one dump trip per day per resident, and the City Dump will not accept any household appliances or construction materials.

For those unable to make a trip to the dump, the city is also launching a curbside pickup service for storm debris and damaged materials. City crews will be making curbside pickups on Wednesday, Aug. 6 and Thursday, Aug. 7 for those currently signed up for a scheduled pickup. Contact City Hall at (618) 498-3312 no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5 to be added to the list and schedule a curbside pickup.

Residents can report issues with sinkholes, clogged ditches, road buckling, and other stormwater-related concerns to City Hall by calling (618) 498-3312. “City crews will be scheduled to assess and address reported problems as quickly as possible,” according to the announcement.

Those reporting sanitary sewer issues, including backed-up sewage, are asked to contact the Illinois American Water’s 24/7 call center at 1-800-422-2782 to have them promptly dispatch crews to investigate and address any reported issues.

The city is also encouraging residents impacted by the recent storms to complete complete a self-reporting damage survey from Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS).

“The more people that self-report, the quicker and more robust the multi-agency response will be to aid residents,” according to the announcement. “The survey does NOT guarantee or imply eligibility for financial assistance, but it is vital for resource allocation and management.”

Those who fill out the survey, either online or in person at Jerseyville City Hall, can pick up a free Salvation Army Clean-Up Kit from City Hall including a five-gallon bucket, 32-ounce container of hard surface cleaner/degreaser, work and cleaning gloves, a mask, sponge, brush, trash bags, and more.

“We recognize the difficulties this storm has caused and are committed to supporting our community’s recovery,” city officials added. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

Residents are asked to contact City Hall at 618-498-3312 for further assistance.

