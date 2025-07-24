ALTON — Jerseyville Junior Legion Post 492 scored eight runs in the fifth inning to defeat Orient Jr. 13-4 on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in the opening game of the Junior Legion State Tournament at Gordon Moore Park.

Jerseyville took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning when Jude Jones doubled to left field and Bentley Miller balked, each scoring a run. Orient Jr. tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the third inning on a fielder’s choice by Layton Kohzadi.

The lead shifted back to Jerseyville in the bottom of the third, as Jones and Brady Maxeiner each scored after tagging up, and an Orient Jr. error added another run, putting Jerseyville ahead 5-2.

The decisive moment came in the fifth inning when Jerseyville scored eight runs on five hits. Brody Short drew a walk, scoring one run; Hudson Schannot singled, scoring another; Brogan Kanallakan singled, driving in two runs; Shane Lamer singled, adding one run; and Jones capped the rally with a three-run homer to left field.

On the mound, Orient Jr.’s Bentley Miller pitched four innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on four hits, with five strikeouts and seven walks. Jerseyville’s Trevor Tucker started and pitched five innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on three hits, striking out three and walking five.

Jones led Jerseyville offensively, going 4-for-5 with four runs batted in. Lamer contributed two hits in five at-bats. The team also demonstrated plate discipline, drawing eight walks, including two each by Isaac Hackethal and Tucker.

For Orient Jr., Parker Allen, Kaede Reynolds, and Andrew Conaway each recorded a hit. Allen and Landry Dunston each drove in one run. Wyatt Kerley led the team with two walks, and the team turned one double play during the game.

With the victory, Jerseyville advances to face Alton Jr. Legion in the next round of the tournament.

