JERSEYVILLE/GRANITE CITY – Two area sex offenders face felony charges after failing to register with local law enforcement.

Brad A. Stokes, 39, of the 28000 block of State Highway 16 in Jerseyville, was charged on Feb. 25, 2025 with unlawful failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony.

On Feb. 17, 2025, Stokes allegedly failed to register with the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office within three days after establishing a residence in Jersey County, as legally required under the Child Sex Offender Registration Act.

Stokes was arrested by the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and has been granted pretrial release from custody.

In a similar but unrelated case, David W. Bowers, 28, listed as homeless out of Granite City, was charged on Feb. 25, 2025 with a Class 2 felony for his second or subsequent offense of failing to register as a sex offender.

On Jan. 7, 2025, Bowers reportedly failed to register as a homeless sex offender with the Pontoon Beach Chief of Police as legally required. He had previously been charged with the same offense on Aug. 14, 2024, also in Madison County.

The Pontoon Beach Police Department presented the latest case against Bowers, who was also granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

