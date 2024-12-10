JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Fire Department is getting some new equipment courtesy of a $1,000 grant from Illinois American Water.

Fire Chief Keith Norman said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that Illinois American Water allows local fire departments to apply for grants every year. This year, the Jerseyville Fire Department’s grant application was approved for $1,000 - the maximum amount allowed under the Firefighter Grant Program.

Norman aims to make every dollar count, as the equipment his department will buy - and how they plan to use it - will make a big difference for the city’s firefighters.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This will go towards the purchase of additional nozzles,” Norman said, explaining that fire hose nozzles are a “combination part” consisting of a handset, valve, and more, which all work together to allow water to “fire” out of the hose.

In addition to new nozzles, the clever use of some new valves will allow the department to convert some of their older nozzles into “smooth bore nozzles.” Not only does this method save the department money, Norman said smooth bore nozzles are “safer for firefighters inside a building,” as it gives their water streams greater “reach.”

With one already in the fleet, Norman said this new equipment will allow the department to have a second fire engine specifically equipped to fight interior fires.

“Right now, we’ve got one of our engines out there that has this set up on it,” he said. “This will allow us to equip another engine for interior attack.”

Firefighter Grants of up to $1,000 are awarded once per year to professional or volunteer departments serving Illinois American Water’s designated service areas. For more details and eligibility information for the Firefighter Grant Program, visit this page on the Illinois American Water website.

More like this: