JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Fire Department battled a serious fire but used a coordinated attack to quickly extinguish a blaze at a house on Exchange Street in Jerseyville.

Jerseyville Fire Department engines 6068 and 6011 and Truck 6030 responded to the house fire.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The homeowners were able to safely close the fire room door and got out of the house," the Jerseyville Fire Department said. "Closing the door allowed the fire to be contained in a single room and limited the fire damage.

"Members of the Jerseyville Fire Department used a coordinated offensive attack to quickly extinguish the fire while other members deployed salvage covers to protect the owner's property."



More like this: