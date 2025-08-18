JERSEYVILLE – When the Illinois Treasurer’s Office announced the winners of the 2025 statewide “Cream of the Crop” photo contest, JCHS Sophomore Hope Lybarger didn’t expect to see her name on the list

After securing third place in the 11-14 age bracket and a $250 scholarship, she’s encouraging others to take a chance like she did.

“I was incredibly surprised,” Lybarger said. “I didn't think my picture would win at all, so when I learned that I placed third, I was very shocked.”

Lybarger’s winning entry, titled “Evening Snack,” depicts her grandparents’ 14-year-old Belgian Draft horse named Charlotte snacking on some hay. Lybarger said she was simply looking for something on the farm that would capture people’s attention – and Charlotte clearly got the attention of the contest judges.

Article continues after sponsor message

Photography is a growing area of interest for Lybarger, who has been practicing her craft since last fall, snapping action shots of her little brother’s basketball games. Finding joy in taking and editing her own photos, she said that “since then, I have loved photography.”

Lybarger is starting her sophomore year at Jersey Community High School this year. A member of the Jerseyville Future Farmers of America (FFA), she learned about the photo contest from her FFA Advisor Sarah Nichols. But her involvement in the group for the past year has given her much more than just a photo contest win.

“The thing I love the most is all the friendships and memories I've made,” Lybarger said about her involvement in FFA. “Some of my closest friends are ones I met through FFA, and I'm incredibly grateful to have the ability to be involved in such an amazing organization.”

As a member of the JCHS Class of 2028 with a love for agriculture, Lybarger said after high school, she plans to pursue a career as an Agricultural Engineer or Crop Scientist. Regardless of one’s own path in life, Lybarger offered some words of wisdom from her photo contest experience.

“I think one thing everyone reading this should know is that if you have a chance to achieve something, take that chance because in the end, you either achieve something or you learn a lesson – both of which can be life-changing,” she said.

“I also want to thank anyone who has ever supported me,” Lybarger added. “I couldn't do this without them.”

More like this: