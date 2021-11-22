JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Downtown Country Christmas Festival Day on Saturday, and all of the 28-day campaign, is going to be one to remember with the exceptional work of the festival president, sponsors, businesses, and volunteers.

Michael Ward, president of the Downtown Country Christmas Festival, said this year's event may have more than double the family activities that have been there in the past. This year's Jerseyville Downtown Country Christmas was somewhat limited last year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, but this year's festivities are more than ever before in its seven-year history. Ward said Downtown Country Christmas concludes on Christmas Day itself.

The Downtown Country Christmas is fully embraced by Jerseyville businesses. Saturday's big event centers around Small Business Saturday. More than 150,000 Christmas lights will be displayed at Dolan Park, Jerseyville Center downtown, plus the Jersey Courthouse and Rotary Park on 16 East in Jerseyville. Ward said people can park on Diamond Way and walk across and see the 22-foot animated Christmas tree lights that move to music. Those displays will be shown at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. each evening, he said.

Ward noted that this is a Free Family Event and it is the seventh year for the festival, plus the second year for the Bright Nights display.

“This event brought over 10,000+ visitors to Historic Downtown in 2019 pre-pandemic (Data provided by a partnership with the Jerseyville Economic Development Council and the City of Jerseyville),” he said. “This is the second time the Muny Kids have performed at the festival. The over 150,000 lights throughout Jerseyville are in the public spaces, not including private homes.”

Update of Schedule of Events Downtown Country Christmas Festival

Saturday, November 27, 2021:

9:00 a.m. - Christmas Craft Bazaar - Hosted by Jersey County Catholic Youth Ministries at Holy Ghost School Gym (New Partnership and location of the Country Christmas Exhibition) Vendors and Crafters.

11:30 a.m. - “Home Alone” at the Stadium Theatre – Free / First 120 Kids receive a free drink and box of popcorn thanks to a generous donation by Barbra Moran of Jerseyville.

1:00 p.m. - Santa Arrives at Lions Club Park via Survival Flight Helicopter City Center Park.

1:00 p.m. - Kids Activities (Carnival games, inflatables, kids Entertainment, Here’s to reading give-a-ways, Live Music, so much more) Bright Nights “Find an Elf Scavenger Hunt” Sponsored By DCCF, Inc.

1:15 p.m. - Free Photos with Santa at Redbird Deli.

2:00 p.m. - Babaloo Music and Fun- Sponsored by Jerseyville Public Library.

4:00 p.m. - The St. Louis Muny Kids perform. Under the City Center Tent.

5:00 p.m. - Lighting of the City of Jerseyville Christmas Tree Hosted by Mayor Russell and the Jersey County Fair Queens.

5:15 p.m. - Rudolph’s Red Nose Christmas Parade to Dolan Park Dolan Park.

5:55 p.m. - Lighting of the Bright Nights Drive through Display (22-foot animated tree with 5 songs & dancing lights to match).

6:30-9 p.m. - The Musical Styling of Carl and Jim Mager under Pavilion 1 S'mores around the Campfires in Dolan Park Location: Jerseyville City Center Downtown & Dolan Park Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

Ward encouraged residents to turn out because the festival is back to the way it used to be prior to the pandemic and there is at least double the number of family activities available.

“We are hoping people will spend the day and it will attract people to our community,” he said. “The business owners see the importance of bringing people to town for this event. Each night, there are new surprises with the different businesses. We can’t thank our sponsors enough for their contributions.”

