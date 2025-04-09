JERSEYVILLE – Major renovations to three of Jerseyville’s municipal buildings were highlighted in a recent “workshop” meeting of Jerseyville city officials on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Building and Zoning Director Jeff Soer said upgrades were urgently needed at City Hall, which is attached to the Police and Fire Department buildings at 115 E. Prairie St.

“We hadn’t done anything to City Hall since 1998,” Soer said. “It was not energy efficient, [it] needed a lot of work.”

City Hall previously lacked insulation, making it cold in the winter months; Soer said a new exterior “skin” of the building now contains insulation. In addition to a new HVAC system, new roofs were also installed on City Hall and the Police and Fire buildings, all of which received upgrades to their facades.

“It’s done very well this year through the winter,” he added. “It was always freezing in City Hall, drafty … this year, it’s been awesome.”

Originally estimated at $1.9 million, Soer said that even with several add-ons made to the project, the city worked with JUN Construction to keep the renovations under budget. He added that the city handled much of the demolition work in-house, helping keep costs down.

