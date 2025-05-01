JERSEYVILLE – An agreement for the next phase of Hollow Avenue improvements in Jerseyville is on hold for now as the City Council awaits more information.

Council members on Tuesday tabled a professional engineering services agreement with Bartlett & West Inc. for the third stage (termed the “construction stage”) of the Hollow Avenue Roadway Improvement Phase 2 Project. Improvements during this stage will span from West Hickory Street to Waggoner Avenue.

Mayor Kevin Stork said the item was tabled because “some of the information didn’t come in on time,” scheduling it for reconsideration at the council’s next meeting on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

While the agreement itself has been tabled, Public Works Director Bob Manns said bids were recently opened for the project, which is estimated to total $2.3 million. He named Baxmeyer Construction as the current lowest bidder with a bid of about $2 million, putting them in the lead so far to secure the construction contract.

Manns said a more detailed timeline of the project’s expected completion will be presented at a future date.

For more on the Hollow Avenue project and other ongoing and future street projects around the city of Jerseyville, see this related story on Riverbender.com.