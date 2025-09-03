



JERSEYVILLE – The Jerseyville City Council underwent a change in membership on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Public Property Zach Crawford submitted his resignation later, which was read by Mayor Kevin Stork at the Sept. 2, 2025 City Council meeting.

“Serving as a council member has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and choosing to step away from this role is not an easy decision,” Crawford wrote in his resignation letter. “When I first took the seat, I promised myself that I would carry the voice of our community in every discussion, every vote, and every project.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished together, from revitalizing spaces like Lions Club Park, supporting our city’s growth, and ensuring that Jerseyville continues to be a place where families want to live, work, and belong.”

Crawford was first elected to the City Council in 2019 after filling a prior vacancy for Public Property Commissioner left by former council member Gary Goetten. In his letter, he thanked current Mayor Stork and former Mayor Bill Russell, as well as past and present City Council members, city department heads and employees, and of course, the Jerseyville community.

“Most of all, I’m grateful for the people of Jerseyville who trusted me with this responsibility. Your support, your honesty, and your belief in me have been humbling and I will carry that with me forever,” Crawford wrote in his letter, adding his work in the community will continue through his family’s funeral home. “While I’m stepping down from this role due to changes in my personal life and increasing responsibilities in my professional life, I remain committed to this community and its future.”

Crawford’s replacement, Jennifer Graklanoff, was officially sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting. Graklanoff will serve as Commissioner of Public Property for the remainder of Crawford’s unexpired term until the April 2027 municipal elections.

As a current member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Board, Mayor Stork said Graklanoff brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position and “will be a good fit” for the Jerseyville City Council.

City Council members unanimously approved Graklanoff’s appointment, with Crawford abstaining. City Clerk Denise Hayes administered the Oath of Office for Graklanoff, who took her new seat on the City Council shortly after being sworn in.

The new membership of the Jerseyville City Council now includes:

Kevin Stork - Mayor

John Miles - Commissioner of Streets and Public Improvement

Tony Steckel - Commissioner of Accounts and Finance

Jennifer Graklanoff - Commissioner of Public Property

Steve Pohlman - Commissioner of Public Health and Safety

