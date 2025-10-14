



JERSEYVILLE – Jerseyville City Council members approved various items of city business on Tuesday.

One item approved was a commercial business grant of $25,000 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds to help cover the cost of a roof repair project at 108-110 N. State Street in downtown Jerseyville.

Tourism and Community Development Director Will Strang said the roof repairs are “desperately needed” and that the property owners, Lee and Joan Plummer, hope to have the work completed before winter weather sets in later this year. Mayor Kevin Stork noted this type of building preservation project is what the city’s TIF funds are intended for, underscoring the importance of preserving Jerseyville’s historic downtown architecture.

The council also unanimously approved the closure of State Highway 67 from Prairie Street to Exchange Street to facilitate this year’s Veteran’s Day Parade. The parade, sponsored by the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492, is set for Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Gregory Breden, superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Jersey County, said the parade route will begin at Wells-Norris and end at Pearl Street, followed by a ceremony at the War Memorial on the Jersey County Courthouse lawn. In the event of rain, the parade will be canceled, but the ceremony will still be held at the large pavilion on the American Legion grounds.

City Council members also approved the appointment of Eldon Medford to the city’s Planning and Zoning Board. Medford will serve for the remainder of the term left by former board member Jennifer Graklanoff, who was appointed the city’s Public Property Commissioner last month. Medford’s term is set to expire in April of 2026.

With Halloween approaching, Mayor Stork announced the official trick-or-treating hours within the City of Jerseyville will be on Oct. 31, 2025 from 5 to 9 p.m. He advised residents who wish to welcome trick-or-treaters to leave their exterior house lights on, or to leave them off if they’d rather not be disturbed.

