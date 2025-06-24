JERSEYVILLE – The City of Jerseyville is exploring its options for residential trash and recycling services.

City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to solicit companies for bid proposals to contract with the city to provide exclusive residential waste, garbage, trash, yard waste collection, disposal, and recycling services for the city.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Kevin Stork said residents have long requested recycling services, adding that previous efforts between the city and Jersey County to bring recycling to Jerseyville didn’t pan out as planned. He sees a new exclusive contract as a possible way to add those services while saving residents money.

“When talking to residents, I’ve found that there may be different pricing depending on where you live in town, based on their routes and pickup,” Stork said. “As a city, I think we need to explore the options to get recycling [and] see if we can save a little money for our residents by doing an exclusive contract.”

Stork said the city’s request for proposals (RFP) would be open for an “extended period of time,” adding that when and if City Council members choose a company to award the contract, nothing will be officially enacted until the next fiscal year starting on April 1, 2026.

One resident asked if city officials had considered hosting a dedicated day for electronic and standard recycling, shredding, and more. Stork said he and other city officials will look into that as another possibility.

More like this: