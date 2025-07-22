JERSEYVILLE – Two new restaurants are one step closer to opening in Jerseyville.

City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved requests to rezone the former World Finance and Imo’s Pizza locations.

216 S. State St., the current home of the Jerseyville Domino’s Pizza, and 218 S. State St., the former home of World Finance, will both be rezoned from B-2 to B-3 with intended use as a restaurant.

Building and Zoning Director Jeff Soer explained at Tuesday’s meeting that the Domino’s building will be renovated while 216 S. State St. welcomes a new hibachi takeout restaurant – though few details are publicly available.

“Where World Finance was, there’s an outfit that wants to put in a hibachi takeout grill,” Soer said, noting there were “no objectors” to the proposal. “We had to take it from B-2, which was offices, into B-3 for restaurants, and then clean up where Domino’s is at.”

A representative with MBR IL LLC, the company behind the rezoning request, explained the new hibachi restaurant will not be a sit-down location, but will be solely a pickup and carryout operation. Mayor Kevin Stork wished them the “best of luck.”

As for the other rezoning request, the former Imo’s Pizza location at 1600 S. State St., Suite B, will now officially welcome Joe’s Pizza & Pasta. The property will be rezoned from B-3 to B-3 with special use for alcohol; Soer explained the change was necessary for the business to sell liquor.

While no official grand opening date has been set, Soer said Joe’s Pizza is fully staffed and should open during “the first part of August” this year.

City Council members unanimously approved both rezoning requests with no further discussion.

