JERSEYVILLE – The next phase of the Hollow Avenue Improvement Project is officially set to enter the “construction” stage with full approval from the Jerseyville City Council.

City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement between the city and Bartlett & West Inc. for Phase 3 (the “construction stage”) of the Hollow Avenue Roadway Improvements Phase 2 project.

Roadway improvements made during this stage will span from West Hickory Street to Waggoner Avenue, as previously reported on Riverbender.com.

Baxmeyer Construction was awarded the project after submitting the lowest bid of $2,064,000. Streets Commissioner John Miles said construction is expected to begin next month, June 2025, after the city participates in a “pre-construction meeting” required by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

Before the “pre-construction meeting” can be held, Miles said the city needed to ensure an on-site inspector would be available during the construction, as mandated by IDOT. Under the agreement, engineering firm Bartlett & West will provide independent, third-party site inspection services during the project timeframe.

Mayor Kevin Stork said Bartlett & West assured city officials they would do everything possible to get the project completed on time and – if possible – under budget.

For more on the Hollow Avenue project and other ongoing and future street projects around the city of Jerseyville, see this related story on Riverbender.com.

