JERSEYVILLE – A new event space is one step closer to opening in Jerseyville.

Members of the Jerseyville City Council on Tuesday unanimously granted a request to rezone a green building at 209 S. Washington St. from R-5 (multi-family residential) to B-3 (retail business) for special use with alcohol.

Property Owner Tammy Shireman confirmed at Tuesday’s meeting that this is the latest step in reopening the building as an event space. Mayor Kevin Stork wished her “good luck.”

Known locally as the historic Bell Telephone building, the newly renovated Washington Street property is being transformed into a wedding venue and event space called “The Bell Haus.”

According to their Facebook page, The Bell Haus is a joint venture between Shireman and her daughter, Jamie, who will be finalizing the building’s Bell Haus transformation “over the next several months.” They describe the “quaint space” as an ideal venue for small-scale weddings, birthday parties, and other events.

The City Council previously approved $865 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds to reimburse 25% of the cost to replace guttering and downspouts on the building. Shireman said at the time that these improvements will help lead water runoff away from nearby DJ’s Bar & Grill.

Shireman also previously said she plans to demolish a nearby garage building and install a patio area with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant ramps. She indicated she would likely seek other TIF grants for future improvements to the property.

