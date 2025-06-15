QUINCY, Ill. - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Spring 2025 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List.

In total, 394 students received the honor during the Spring 2025 semester, including the following local students:

Carrollton, IL: Claire Heaton

Hamel, IL: Campbell Slemmer

Jerseyville, IL: Ryleigh Jones

Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University is a small Catholic university emphasizing the sciences, liberal arts and the professions. Quincy University offers undergraduate, graduate and adult education programs integrating practical experience and Franciscan values. Faculty and advisors work with students to design customized success plans to help them graduate on time, find their passion and prepare them for life. QU is a member of NCAA Division II for intercollegiate athletics.

