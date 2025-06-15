Jerseyville, Carrollton, Hamel Students Make Quincy University Spring 2025 Dean's List
QUINCY, Ill. - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Spring 2025 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List.
In total, 394 students received the honor during the Spring 2025 semester, including the following local students:
Carrollton, IL: Claire Heaton
Hamel, IL: Campbell Slemmer
Jerseyville, IL: Ryleigh Jones
Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University is a small Catholic university emphasizing the sciences, liberal arts and the professions. Quincy University offers undergraduate, graduate and adult education programs integrating practical experience and Franciscan values. Faculty and advisors work with students to design customized success plans to help them graduate on time, find their passion and prepare them for life. QU is a member of NCAA Division II for intercollegiate athletics.
For more information, please visit www.quincy.edu or contact the Office of Community Relations at (217) 228-5275 or communityrelations@quincy.edu. Quincy University. Success by Design.
