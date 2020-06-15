J

JERSEYVILLE - A Black Lives Matter protest in Jerseyville on Sunday afternoon was peaceful, with protesters marching for peace and justice in the wake of the May 25th death of George Floyd after having been arrested by police in Minneapolis, Minn. Four officers have been charged in Floyd's death after video revealed Minneapolis Police Office Derek Chauvin had kneeled on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Protesters were united in demanding changes and reforms in policing methods, along with protesting the deaths of African-American men in particular following arrests, along with suppression of peaceful protests in many cities across the nation.

In the case of 17-year-old Lay'lahny Davis of Alton, her reason for coming to the protest was very personal.

"Honestly, on social media, I've seen videos of African-American men being brutally put in jail," Davis said, "and it really makes me very sad, because it could be any of my loved ones, or my friends. And it's not just about police brutality, but black-on-black crime, too. My dad was shot when I was younger, and it was black-on-black crimes, so I stand up for non-violent protests."

Davis' father died after being shot 10 times, and it helped her become opposed to violence in general. She's received much feedback on her Facebook page after stating her beliefs, much of it being positive.

"I'd say it's about 30 negative, 70 positive," Davis said. "There's a lot of supporters, but there's also a lot of people who don't believe what I believe in. I respect their opinions, as long as they're not violent with me."

Davis also credited the police for their help in making sure opponents of the march didn't try to start trouble and kept things peaceful for all.

"The police are a big help here," Davis said, "making sure that no one's coming to our side and they stay on their side."

Davis is planning on becoming an attorney after graduating from Alton High next spring, and is hoping to help bring positive changes to the community in the future.

"I hope that I make change for the future," Davis said. "I want to start out small, and end big."

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey County sheriff Mike Ringhausen felt that it was a matter of time before the protests that have gone on all over the country came to Jerseyville.

"It didn't surprise me," Ringhausen said, "because it has been in other places, too. It was kind of time to make their rounds."

Ringhausen did give praise the protesters for keeping things peaceful, and that they were exercising their constitutional rights.

"It appears to be a peaceful protest," Ringhausen said. "Everybody has a right to their opinion; I mean, that's why they're here. The Constitution has freedom of speech and the right to assemble."

In addition to the sheriff's department, other police agencies were on hand to help keep the peace, and Ringhausen used a quote from Abraham Lincoln on a monument nearby the protest.

"It was Abraham Lincoln who wrote of the sacrifice at the altar of freedom," Ringhausen said, "and that's what that monument means. And that's why these people are allowed to do this. So as long as it's peaceful, and nothing gets torn up, lawlessness, we're going to be alright."

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin was also a participant in the protest, and gave the younger people much credit for their participation, feeling that their generation is going to help bring change.

"Look at this gathering here," Durbin said. "These young people, their determination, black, white and brown. There's a force at work here, and I hope we can capitalize on that, and America needs to. They don't want to live under the shadow of racism in their lives, and have their children grow up under it. They want to change America for the better. And that's why I came here tonight."

Durbin is very confident that legislation introduced this past week that addresses police reforms all over the country will be a starting point in a discussion on reforms itself.

"That's what it comes down to," Durbin said. "I don't know where the President will be, I honestly don't know. But in terms of what we can do, I think the bill we've introduced is the right place to start, and I hope that we can get this bill passed."

More like this: