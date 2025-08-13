JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville native Byron Beiermann is returning to his hometown as a country star’s “right-hand man.”

Beiermann plays bass guitar alongside Matt Jordan, who will be headlining Jerseyville’s Rock the Block concert on Aug. 22, 2025. He looks forward to coming home and sharing his career with the community that raised him.

“It’s a pretty full-circle moment,” Beiermann said. “When I grew up there, there weren't really any concerts going on that I can remember. I started playing music because of my dad. I probably started in middle school, and just watching him play with friends around town, in different bars or whatever, and then now here I am, later in life, playing a show in Jerseyville myself. It’s kind of cool.”

Rock the Block is scheduled from 7–10 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the corner of Washington and Arch Streets in Jerseyville. Cash Goetten will open for Jordan. Beiermann noted this is another “small world, small town” moment for him, as Goetten’s grandfather used to play music with Beiermann’s father.

As a high schooler at Jersey Community High School in the early 2000s, Beiermann played with a few bands and eventually toured the Midwest as a drummer. In 2018, he connected with Jordan through a Craigslist ad and began playing music with him as Jordan’s bass player.

“I was poking around, and I was like, ‘Huh, I think I might actually reach out to this guy,’” Beiermann remembered. “And here we are years later, playing some pretty big shows. It is cool. It’s rare…It’s been cool growing with him and watching this thing grow. We’re just getting better and better.”

These days, it’s not unusual for Jordan and his band to play to crowds of over 5,000, which Beiermann said is “kind of surreal” at times. But he’s looking forward to the Rock the Block concert because he expects it’ll be “a lot more casual,” with a good atmosphere and plenty of people singing along.

“This is not our typical show,” Beiermann explained. “Instead of having a high-pressure show with a big stage and thousands of people, this will be kind of a hometown party feel. We might not even be on a stage, and we can kind of stretch out a bit and try new stuff.”

He added that he “might be a little nervous” to play his hometown, as he expects to know quite a few people in the crowd. But he’s looking forward to another great show and the opportunity to share music with the community that helped him become who he is.

Beiermann encourages everyone to come out to Rock the Block on Aug. 22 to enjoy the concert by Goetten and Jordan. He hopes to see many familiar and new faces, and he can’t wait to have fun in his hometown.

“We get to relax a bit, have some fun, play some new stuff, play some stuff we’ve never played,” he added. “I think that’s probably what I’m most excited about, just kind of being able to relax a bit and just have a good time.”

Visit the official Facebook event page for more information about Rock the Block with Matt Jordan.

