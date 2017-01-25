JERSEYVILLE - Time to register players for Little League Baseball and Softball with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD). Team and individual registrations are accepted. Teams are divided by gender and grades. Little League is for all children entering grades 4th-9th in fall 2017; not exceeding the league age of 14. Games can be played in Jerseyville, Greenfield, Godfrey, Carrollton and Calhoun and run mid-April through mid-July. Registration is $65 per player and does not include equipment and uniforms. The registration deadline is Monday, February 13. Participants must reside in Jersey County to participate, if Little League is already offered in their county.

Now is also the time to register for JPRD T-Ball and Pitch Machine. Teams are coed and will be divided by the grade the child is entering in the fall 2017: T-Ball is for kids entering grades K-1st and Pitch Machine is for kids entering grades 2nd-3rd. Parents will be contacted by the coach by the start of May. Games will run late-May through mid-July. All games will be played at Dolan Park, any night of the week and weekends. Schedules typically include two games per week per team, but the department does reserve the right to schedule more or less if needed. The league’s success depends on parents as coaches, so please volunteer to be a coach on the registration form. Registration is $40 per child and includes a game shirt and hat. Each player will need a glove and bat, which are not provided by the program. Both residents and non-residents of the city are welcome to participate in the league. The registration deadline is Sunday, March 5!

JPRD has an online registration option specifically for these programs at https://signupville.com/Jerseyville/Programs. Parents can still register in person or by mail with the registration form and cash or check! A $5 late fee will be applied to any registration accepted after the deadline.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/category/youth/, call the JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

