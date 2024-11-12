JERSEYVILLE - Lions Club Park in Jerseyville is one step closer to getting nearly $1.5 million in upgrades, including a splash pad, bathhouse with open air pavilion, sand volleyball courts, and more.

City Council members on Tuesday unanimously awarded Stutz Excavating, LLC of Alton the bid for Phase 2 improvements to the park. The total estimated cost of the project is $1,496,950.

The project’s second phase will bring “a splash pad, bathhouse with open air pavilion, sand volleyball courts, outdoor ping-pong and cornhole, lighting and fencing, and related site improvements” to the park, according to a city press release.

These Phase 2 upgrades have been years in the making as the city’s Parks and Recreation Department sought funding for the project.

Councilman Zach Crawford, who is also the city’s Commissioner of Public Property, said two grants have since been secured: a $600,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and an additional $250,000 in grant funds from Illinois American Water’s Charitable Foundation Grant Program.

As for the project bids, Crawford said the city received a “nice range” of five bidders. The lowest bid came from Stutz Excavating LLC, which he noted has previously worked with the city on roadway projects and more.

In addition to the “base bid” of already-planned improvements, the council also approved two additional upgrades. One will see a “soft landing zone” of tile flooring embedded into the concrete near the splash pad area for small children. The other will create an additional 24 parking spaces along Jefferson Street, not only for the splash pad, but also to accommodate local events.

With the council’s unanimous approval, Crawford said the next step will be submitting the Notice of Award to Stutz Excavating, with construction expected to begin in the near future.

