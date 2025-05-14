JERSEYVILLE – A local business planning to open at 221 S. State Street in Jerseyville will get a boost in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds to complete concrete work at the site.

On Tuesday, members of the Jerseyville City Council unanimously approved a large facade commercial grant application submitted by Nana’s Hometown Sweets & Eats Owner Josh Chappell.

Building & Zoning Director Jeff Soer said the scope of the work includes converting the gravel portion of the site’s parking lot into concrete. Not only will this ensure consistency between drive-up areas, but also compliance with city regulations against gravel parking lots.

Soer said 50% of the total project cost is eligible for TIF funds. With an estimated cost of $48,800, the city has agreed to reimburse up to $24,400 in TIF-eligible project costs.

Article continues after sponsor message

The concrete work at Nana’s Hometown Sweets & Eats is expected to be completed sometime in May of 2025, weather and other conditions permitting.

In other TIF grant news, city officials also approved a small facade commercial grant application submitted by Tammy Shireman for the property at 209 S. Washington St. in Jerseyville.

Shireman said new guttering and downspouts have been installed on the building so water runoff can properly flow down a nearby alleyway, avoiding nearby DJ’s Bar & Grill. The city has agreed to reimburse up to 25% of the total cost of $3,460, which would amount to $865 in TIF funds.

Shireman added that other future plans for the property include the demolition of a nearby garage building and the installation of a patio area with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant ramps. She said she would likely seek future grants for those projects, as this application only concerned the guttering improvements.

For more Jerseyville City Council coverage, including the recently-passed agreement for the next phase of Hollow Avenue improvements, visit RiverBender.com.

More like this: