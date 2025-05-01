JERSEYVILLE – The City of Jerseyville shows no signs of slowing down on current and future street projects around the city. The City Council on Tuesday approved up to $535,055.72 in Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) funds to cover various road projects over the next fiscal year.

Public Works Director Bob Manns said this total includes projected costs for not only road work, but also drainage improvements, signage, lighting, ice and snow removal, tree trimming, and other associated maintenance costs.

Jerseyville currently receives about $30,000 each month, or $360,000 annually, in MFT funds. Manns said the city usually spends the same amount of MFT funding it brings in, and expects actual expenditures over the next fiscal year to be closer to $360,000. However, the approved amount of $535,055.72 ensures the city has an over $175,000 safety net for any unexpected costs that may arise.

“We always budget high,” Manns explained. “We don’t know how Mother Nature’s going to treat us and those kinds of things with snowstorms.”

He added that the city will prepare a “closeout package” for the Illinois Department of Transportation listing the actual total amounts it spent on road improvements by the end of July 2025.

