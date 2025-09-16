JERSEYVILLE – The City of Jerseyville is seeking $600,000 in state grant funds to help offset the cost of major repairs needed at Donor Pool.

Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Hermens announced last spring that significant repairs are needed at Donor Pool after 25 years of operation. The city is reportedly seeking funding assistance for the installation of new dive stands, upgrades to the existing wading pool, and repairs to minimize water loss from the main pool structure.

Last week, city officials shared a Change.org petition with Jerseyville residents to show support for the pool improvements. As of Tuesday, the petition had collected over 500 signatures, indicating a strong level of community support which may increase the city’s chances of grant approval.

Public Works Director Bob Manns said the city is applying for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The renovation of swimming pools is one of several eligible projects for OSLAD grant funds, according to the IDNR.

Manns said the City of Jerseyville is seeking the maximum grant amount of $600,000; if approved, the city would match this amount with its own $600,0000 for a total of $1.2 million.

The soonest the city could possibly be awarded the grant would be next spring, Manns said, followed by a grant agreement which would be formed in the fall of 2026. After the design and permitting processes take place during the summer of 2027, he said the city would aim to keep the pool open until the first week of August 2027, then close the pool for repairs. If all goes according to plan, Manns said the fully repaired pool could reopen by Memorial Day of 2028.

City Council members unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for the funding at Tuesday's meeting, setting the grant application process officially in motion.

