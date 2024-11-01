JERSEYVILLE - The City of Jerseyville has announced the temporary closure of a section of West Pearl Street to accommodate ongoing construction of the Jerseyville Public Library.

“West Pearl Street will be completely closed today between Liberty and Lafayette until 1 p.m. to accommodate library construction,” the city announced on Friday morning.

City officials also advised drivers to use caution in the area.

