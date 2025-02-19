JERSEYVILLE – The City of Jerseyville issued an alert Wednesday morning that “a large portion of the city is without power,” announcing the Susnig Center and Jerseyville Public Library as public warming centers.

An alert from the City of Jerseyville TextMyGov text notification system went out at approximately 10:05 a.m. stating the following:

“The City is aware that a large portion of the City is without power,” the alert states. “Ameren is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

“In this extreme cold, the Susnig Center (401 Mound St.) and Jerseyville Public Library (105 N. Liberty St.) are open indefinitely to the public as warming centers. Please remember to check on your neighbors, and utilize the warming centers as needed to stay safe and warm.”

An Outage Map on the Ameren website showed most outages were reported on the east end of the city, with 10 reported near June Street on Wednesday morning. As of Wednesday afternoon, all reported outages had been resolved.

To opt-in to text alerts from the City of Jerseyville’s TextMyGov notification system, text JERSEYVILLE to 91896.

