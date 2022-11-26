Jerseyville and Brighton Students At Blackburn College Honors Society Inductees
CARLINVILLE - Jerseyville and Brighton Blackburn College students have been inducted into the school's honors society chapters.
Jerseyville's Evan Hopper was inducted into Alpha Chi, A national honor society, Alpha Chi recognizes students who excel academically — residing in the top 10% of their junior or senior class — and are elected by Blackburn faculty on the basis of academic achievements and character.
Brighton's Jayden Sansone was inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Association’s official honor society, Lambda Pi Eta recognizes outstanding scholastic achievement in the field of communications.
Fourteen Blackburn students were celebrated for their exceptional academic achievements during the November ceremony.
The event was hosted by Dr. Karen Dillon, Professor of English, and featured a keynote speech from Dr. Alberto Cintron-Colon, Professor of Biology, who shared words of wisdom regarding success both in and outside of the classroom.
About Blackburn College
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the midwest region for 2023. Blackburn has also been named a Top Performer for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges guide for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn first in Illinois for performance by students receiving Pell Grants in 2023 and twice previously named Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.
