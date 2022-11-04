JERSEYVILLE - Gregory S. Breden, of the American Legion Post 492, said today this year's Veterans Day ceremony will be hosted by the Legion in Jerseyville on Friday, November 11, 2022. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Participants of the Veterans Day Parade can begin lining up at 9 that morning. The starting point for the parade will be at Wells Norris on West Prairie in Jerseyville. The parade will proceed on State Street to Exchange and end at West Pearl in Jerseyville.

The Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Jersey County Courthouse War Memorial.

"The ceremony will begin shortly after everyone settles in," Breden said. "On the day of the event if there is rain or snow the parade will be canceled and the ceremony will be moved to the American Legion Post 492."

"We will hold the event outside underneath the big pavilion," Breden continued. "The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 11, under the big pavilion at the American Legion Post 492."

