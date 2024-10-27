PEORIA – Governor JB Pritzker has announced that $7.9 million in grants will be awarded to support new grocery stores and equipment upgrades in underserved areas of Illinois.

Multiple local food stores were part of the Pritzker grants initiative for grocers.

The funding, which includes $6.9 million for the Illinois Grocery Initiative New Stores Program and $1 million for the Equipment Upgrades Grant Program, aims to combat food deserts and prevent grocery store closures across the state.

Pearl Market Inc. in Alton, which will receive $239,550 for new refrigeration and lighting.

Sinclair Foods in Jerseyville received $185,381 for eight new refrigerated cases, including walk-in freezer, dairy, produce, bakery and deli areas.

Our Market At The Plaza Cooperative in Carlinville, awarded $2,393,174 for a full renovation and new store establishment.

The announcement was made during an event at which Pritzker was joined by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and local leaders. The initiative will also see the launch of a second round of grant funding, with $11 million available for new stores in food deserts, which will be selected through a competitive process.

“No matter where they live, every Illinoisan deserves access to fresh, affordable food at a local grocery store,” Pritzker said. “We’re supporting the opening and maintenance of local grocery stores as part of our mission to end food deserts in Illinois.”

Among the 11 grants awarded, notable recipients include:

Forty Acres Fresh Market LLC in Chicago, which received $750,000 for a new physical store location.

Harvest Supermarket in Peoria, awarded $1,666,472 for a full building renovation and energy-efficient equipment.

Rancho Supermarket in Rockford, which will receive $2.1 million for a full renovation and new store establishment.

The Equipment Upgrades Grant Program will provide funding for energy-efficient upgrades in existing grocery stores, prioritizing those in food insecure communities. The goal is to strengthen these stores and help prevent the emergence of new food deserts.

Grants under this program include:

Smalls Meat Market, LLC in Marion, awarded $194,445 for an upgraded meat case.

Riverside Foods in Riverside, awarded $130,572 for new refrigeration and LED lighting.

DCEO Director Kristin Richards emphasized the impact of the initiative on local communities. “These grantees will make a significant impact on their communities and local economies,” she said.

The second round of the New Stores in Food Deserts Grant Program is now open for applications until December 2, 2024. Qualified entities, including local governments and independent grocers, can apply for grants ranging from $150,000 to $2.4 million, with a required match of 1:3.

In addition to these efforts, the state’s FY25 budget includes $10 million for the Illinois Grocery Initiative, which aims to provide comprehensive support to local governments and grocers in addressing food insecurity.

