JERSEYVILLE - Jersey's girls volleyball team fell to Waterloo on Tuesday at Jersey by a 25-4, 25-16 margin.

Kaitlyn Walker and Abby Manns had solid matches for the Panthers. Walker had 20 of 23 serve receives; Abby Manns had 12 out of 15 serve receives.

The Panthers are now 5-10 overall and 0-1 in MVC. More Mississippi Valley Conference girls volleyball competition continues Thursday when Mascoutah comes to Jerseyville.