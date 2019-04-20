JERSEY 14, CARROLLTON 3: Jersey jumped out to a 9-0 lead after two innings and never looked back in getting the win over visiting Carrollton.

Brooke Tuttle had three hits and three RBIs for the Panthers, Emma Plasmeier had a grand slam home run and four RBIs, Lauren Brown and Lauren Rexing both had two hits and Melissa Weishaupt drove in a pair of runs on the afternoon.

Hannah Krumwiede’s three-run homer was one of two hits on the day for her, along with driving home the Hawks’ three runs, while Ava Uhles, Grace Sturgeon, and Katie Heath had the only other Carrollton hits.

Shelby Koenig struck out four in getting the complete game win for Jersey.

The Panthers are now 14-5 on the season.

