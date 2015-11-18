JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School’s Nick Reynolds will continue his running career on at the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Reynolds signed a cross country/track letter of intent this week at the high school this week to attend the Springfield school.

Article continues after sponsor message

Nick’s mom, Judy, and dad, Matt, Reynolds were on hand with his coach in cross country and track and field Harold Landon for the signing.

Nick Reynolds was a three-time Mississippi Valley All-Conference runner in cross country and is a member of National Honor Society at Jersey.

“The University of Illinois-Springfield has been his choice from day one,” Landon said. “Nick hit it off with the coaching staff his first visit. He said their coach reminds him of me.”

More like this: