JERSEYVILLE - Morgan Steckel, 10, an inspirational fourth-grader at East Elementary in Jerseyville, will represent delegates from throughout the U.S. to advocate for Type 1 diabetes research at an event in Washington, D.C., this summer.

Steckel will join two other children from Greater Missouri and Southern Illinois - Jaden Hillemann, 13, and Isaac Carey, 14, and more than 160 other children from around the U.S. to lobby their members of Congress and remind them of the vital need to support Type 1 diabetes research that could reduce the burden of this disease and ultimately find a cure.

These children — ages 4 to 17, and representing all 50 states — will participate in a number of activities on the Hill, including a Congressional Committee hearing to share personal testimonies that highlight the challenges of living with T1D and the need for continued funding for research projects such as the Special Diabetes Program (SDP).

Joining the U.S. Delegates will be five international delegates traveling from Australia, Canada, Israel, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Together, the Delegates will help to convey to the Federal Government that T1D is a global problem that requires a global effort.

Morgan’s mother, Beth, said her daughter was honored to be selected as one of the delegates to represent the Greater Missouri & Southern Illinois Chapter at the 2019 JDRF Children's Congress.

“She has had fun completing the required projects and is looking forward to meeting all of the delegates in Washington D.C. this summer,” Beth Steckel said. “Most importantly, she is excited to represent her family and friends who also have Type 1 diabetes when she speaks with members of Congress.”

“I'm not the only one in my family with diabetes; my dad, his cousin Rob and my Papa do too. Going to Washington DC is important because it gives me a voice, I can tell members of Congress what it's like to have diabetes so they know how important it is to continue to fund research for new treatments and one day a cure”, said Morgan Steckel.

Sarah Simpson, development director for the Greater Missouri and Southern Illinois Chapter of JDRF, said every day these children and their parents face the burden of type one diabetes and by sharing their stories they become powerful advocates in the fight to end this disease.

“The delegates are a representation of millions of other families who need the support of the government. Children’s Congress gives the T1D youth community a unified voice in front of Congress and a way to urge our government leaders to continue supporting research," Simpson said.

Serving as Chair for JDRF 2019 Children’s Congress will be Katama Eastman of New York, NY, whose 15-year-old daughter, Merrill was diagnosed with T1D at 15 months. Eastman is Board President of the JDRF New York City / Long Island Chapter. As Chair of the event, she will help engage, support and energize all these delegates and their families during the advocacy efforts up on Capitol Hill.

