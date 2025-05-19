JERSEYVILLE - Junior Morgan Allen of Jersey Community Unit School captured the IHSA Sectional Championship in high jump at the Williamsville Sectional Meet last week, securing her place at the upcoming IHSA State Meet. Allen won the sectional high jump by clearing 5 feet, 0.5 inches.

Allen is a Sparklight Female Athlete of Month for Jersey.

The event took place recently at Williamsville, where Allen’s performance stood out among competitors. Peyton Zeidler of Rochester finished second with the same clearance of 5 feet, 0.5 inches, while Laetitia Kanda of Beardstown took third with the same height. Jaylin Roach of Roxana placed fourth by clearing 4 feet, 10.5 inches.

Allen’s high jump season best is 5 feet, 2.25 inches.

In addition to her high jump achievements, she has recorded a time of 1:07.84 in the 400 meters, a long jump best of 15 feet, 11.25 inches, and a 200-meter dash time of 28.34 seconds.

Allen's victory at the sectional meet marks a significant milestone as she prepares to represent Jersey at the state level. She will compete at the IHSA State Meet in Charleston, IL., this upcoming weekend.

