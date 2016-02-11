JERSEYVILLE - The Medford family had a proud day recently when a member of the family, James, signed a national letter of intent to attend Illinois College.

Medford, a 5-10, 210-pound player for Jersey High School, will be a defensive end for the Blueboys next season.

The Jersey player said he settled on Illinois College because “it felt more and more like home every time I visited.”

“They (Illinois College) have a great football program that I want to be part of,” he said.

The Medford family is exceptionally close and he said it means everything that they will still get to watch him play football.

“I am blessed to have the opportunity to continue my football career with Illinois College,” he said. “My family is also very excited for me to get to play for a great program at a great school.”

He said he feels his greatest accomplishment at Jersey was playing under head coach Dave Jacobs and being part of a program that goes beyond football.

“The coaches at Jersey are outstanding and really want their players to be leaders on and off the field,” James Medford said. “My coaches and family have always been there for me. With my coaches and my family with me at all times, I really felt that I always have someone to talk to if I need them.”

James was uncertain what his college major would be, but he said he is considering majoring in education or sports medicine.

