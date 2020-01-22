JERSEYVILLE - Jersey's boys' basketball team is off to a very solid start under head coach Stote Reeder, claiming its 11th win with only six defeats with a 63-35 win over Cahokia on Monday night.

Jersey faces Granite City at 7:30 p.m. in its Jersey Mid-Winter Classic Wednesday. Edwardsville plays Cahokia at 6 p.m. in the game prior to the Panthers' contest.

The Panthers received 16 points from star Tucker Shalley against Cahokia on Monday, 13 points from Garrett Carey and seven more from Alex Strebel in the Panthers' win over Cahokia.

Jersey led all the way, having leads of 11-8, 32-14 and 54-26 after each quarter.

The Panthers are now 11-6, while the Comanches drop to 0-17.

Jersey head boys basketball coach Stote Reeder said he was pleased with the way his team played overall Monday night in the tournament.

“Our defense was good and we rebounded well,” he said. “We handled their pressure. We have to play well offensively the next two games against Granite City and Edwardsville. We got the shots we wanted and didn’t have a great start, but overall, we did pretty well.”

The Panthers play Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday to conclude the Mid-Winter Classic.

