Roxana Thanksgiving Tournament

SATURDAY NIGHT

JERSEY 41, CARBONDALE 40: Jersey held off a fourth-quarter Carbondale rally Saturday night to defeat the Terriers for third place in the Roxana Thanksgiving Tourney.

The Panthers jumped to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter, then had a 22-14 advantage at halftime, extending the lead to 32-21 after three quarters, only to see Carbondale outscore Jersey 19-9 in the final quarter, but the comeback fell short to give the Panthers the win.

Sam Lamer led Jersey with 16 points, while Tanner Brunaugh added 10 points, Ayden Kanallakan had six points, Edward Roberts scored four points, Drake Goetten had three points and Jaxon Brunaugh had two points. Lamer had 11 rebounds and Logan Meisner 5 rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 3-1, while the Terriers are now 2-2.

In other games on the final day, Bunker Hill won over White Hall North Greene 50-37, Maryville Christian got by the host Shells 52-51, Marquette Catholic defeated KIPP Academy of St. Louis 64-32 and in the final, Gateway Legacy Christian of Florissant, Mo. defeated Centralia 44-32.

FRIDAY NIGHT

CENTRALIA 59, JERSEY 18: Centralia jumped out to a 21-1 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in winning over Jersey in the final game of the evening at Roxana.

The Orphans extended their lead to 40-9 at halftime, then took a 47-16 lead after three quarters, outscoring the Panthers 12-2 in the final quarter.

Sam Lamer led Jersey with nine points, while Jaxon Brunaugh and Drake Goetten had four points each and Edward Roberts scored a single point.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

JERSEY 59, KIPP ACADEMY (ST. LOUIS) 44: Jersey made it two-for-two on the season with a win over KIPP Academy of St. Louis.

The Panthers led from wire-to-wire, holding leads of 21-9 after the first quarter, 30-19 at halftime and 45-26 after three quarters, with the Wolves outscoring Jersey 18-14 in the final quarter.

Tanner Brunaugh was one of four Panther players in double figures with a game-high 18 points, while Ayden Kanallaken added 13 points, Sam Lamer had 11 points, Edward Roberts came up with 10 points, Jaxon Brunaugh had five points and Trenton Decker scored two points.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

