CLASS 2A JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL

BOYS: Jersey's Ben Flowers took the individual championship at the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional at Jacksonville Community Park.

Flowers covered the course in 14:34 to lead the Panthers, who advanced to next Saturday's Decatur MacArthur Sectional with a fifth-place team finish; Civic Memorial also moved on to MacArthur with a sixth-place team finish. Chatham Glenwood took the team title with 41 points, followed by Taylorville (67), Springfield (76), the host Crimsons (126), the Panthers (140) and Eagles (145) to round out the advancing teams. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (147), Rochester (207) and Springfield Lanphier (229) were eliminated as teams, though three runners from SHG advanced as individuals, along with a runner from Lanphier and a runner from Rochester.

In addition to Flowers, Christian Cazier took 23rd (16:14), Drew Bertman 31st (16:14), Andrew Bryden 35th (16:55) and Asher Stidd 50th (17:32) to round out the scoring for the Panthers; Grant Morgan was 56th (18:21) and Austin Koenig was 62nd (19:43)

For the Eagles, Cohl Callies led the way with a 17th-place finish (16:04), followed by Sam Hurst in 20th (16:09), Parker Borth in 30th (16:40), Drake Stephenson in 32nd (16:42) and Mark Eldridge in 46th (17:23) to round out the scoring. Colton Hyman finished 54th (18:11) and Lucas Battles 55th (18:18).

Glenwood's Chris Durr was second (14:45), Springfield's Jackson Esela third (15:09) and Kyle Boughter fourth (15:17) and Glenwood's Drey Maton fifth (15:23) to round out the top five.

GIRLS: Civic Memorial did not enter a team in the girls regional and Jersey finished ninth of nine teams with 236 points and were eliminated, but one Eagle and Panther runner finished in the top five among non-qualifying teams to move on to the Decatur MacArthur Sectional next Saturday.

Chatham Glenwood took the team title with 43 points, followed by Springfield (78), Rochester (95), Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (97), Taylorville (135) and Jacksonville (142) to advance as teams to the MacArthur Sectional; Springfield Southeast (150), Springfield Lanphier (187) and the Panthers were eliminated as teams.

CM's Zoey Lewis finished 11th in 18:53 and Jersey's Kaleigh Grace took 34th in 20:30 to move on to the sectional as individuals. The Eagles' Lydia Peal took 61st in 23:43 as the only other CM runner on the day. For the Panthers outside of Grace, Grace Sharich was 49th in 21:48, Morgan Cook 51st in 21:51, Sierra Wilson 55th in 22:36 and Kiara Chapman 56th in 22:40 to round out Jersey's scoring; Sydney Merle took 57th in 22:45 and Megan Fraley was 58th in 22:52.

Rochester's Katherine Petty took the individual title in 17:37, with Chatham's Ali Wynn second (17:46), Taylorville's Anna Lowry third (17:50), Rochester's Madeline Campbell fourth (17:53) and Southeast's Sydney Huffman fifth (18:01).

CLASS 1A FREEBURG REGIONAL

BOYS: Roxana finished third and East Alton-Wood River sixth to advance to next Saturday morning's Metro East Lutheran-Madison Sectional at SIU-Edwardsville's cross-country course in the Class 1A Freeburg Regional at Smithton Community Park in Smithton.

The host Midgets won the team title with 18 points, followed by Breese Mater Dei (65), the Shells (98), Columbia (137), the Oilers (150), Trenton Wesclin (172) and New Athens (188) to round out the advancing teams. Belleville Althoff (233), MEL-Madison (238), Breese Central (249), McGivney Catholic (319), Dupo (355) and Marquette Catholic (402) were eliminated as teams, but the Knights did have one runner advance as an individual.

James Henseler led the Shells with a 12th-place finish (17:08), with Brandon Isom taking 16th (17:21), Dakota Sumpf 18th (17:25), Cree Stumpf 20th (17:32) and Will Cotter 32nd (18:28) to round out the scoring; Gage Robinette took 56th (19:21) and Jazz Richardson 65th (19:39).

For the Oilers, Brendan Springman led the team with a 23rd-place finish (18:02), followed by Jake Roustio in 26th (18:19), Ryne White in 28th (18:22), Chase Wallendorf in 34th (18:30) and Andrew Noack in 39th (18:39) to finish the scoring; Jacob Mustain finished 46th (19:00) and Ausin Brimer took 78th (20:20).

MEL-Madison's Javon Watkins qualified for the sectional with an eight-place finish, covering the course in 16:53; following Watkins was Darion Brooks (38th in 18:36), Joshua Jacobson (55th in 19:11), Jonah Wilson (60th in 19:23) and Nathaniel Perry (87th in 21:04) to round out the scoring for the Knights; Eli Harding took 89th in 21:36 and Ian Key finished 102nd in 24:53.

For the Griffins, Daniel Jones led the way with a 43rd-place finish in 18:53; Zachary Brasel was 59th in 19:22, Elijah Burns was 65th in 19:33, Derek Shearer finished 81st in 20:18 and Franklin McClimans rounded out the scoring with a 84th-place finish in 20:27; also running for McGivney were Jarod Silhavy (91st in 22:26) and Jacob Kraus (92nd) in 22:32.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Explorers had Adam Sanders leading their pack with a 52nd-place finish in 19:09, with Seth Cox taking 88th in 21:27, Nick Hamm 94th in 22:45, Jaylen Bey finishing 97th in 23:21 and Jackson Dooling rounding out the scoring with a 100th-place finish in 24:07; also running for Marquette was Chris Hellrun, who took 103rd in 25:31.

Freeburg runners took four of the regional's top five spots on the day; the Midgets had the individual champion in Charlie Parrish (15:42), followed by Freeburg's Corbin Schwable (16:07), Breese Mater Dei's Luke Goebel (16:26), the Midgets' Carson Smith (16:36) and Drew Wilkerson (16:36) rounding out the top five for the meet.

GIRLS: Freeburg's girls took five of the top 12 places to win the team crown, scoring 33 points to defeat Breese Mater Dei, who had 42 points; the other qualifying teams were Belleville Althoff (83), New Athens (96), Roxana (125), Breese Central (199) and Dupo (200). Columbia (223) and Metro East Lutheran-Madison (225) did not advance.

Marquette Catholic's freshman Riley Vickery, running as an individual (the Explorers did not have enough runners to field a team), qualified for next Saturday's MEL-Madison Sectional at SIU-Edwardsville's cross-country course with an eighth-place finish in 20:07.

Michaela Tarpley led the Shells with a 14th-place finish in 20:50; Shalyn Edwards (19th in 21:09), Lette Palen (34th in 22:40), Victoria Tarpley (39th in 22:54) and Alyssa Mendoza (42nd in 23:13) rounded out the scoring for Roxana. Jaidyn Peebles (45th in 23:37) and Meg Bosse (46th in 23:38) also ran for Roxana.

Kate Muravjova was MEL-Madison's top runner, finishing 41st in 22:58, with Nura Freese taking 44th in 23:35, Kate Weber taking 62nd in 26:30, Olivia Badalamenti finishing 63rd in 26:54 and Kristina Robinson 73rd in 31:23. Competing as individuals other than Vickery for Marquette, Kennedie Koetzle was 58th in 26:05, and Sarah St. John was 72nd in 30:13.

Both East Alton-Wood River and McGivney Catholic entered runners as individuals; the Oilers' Carissa Gilreath was 48th in 23:49 and Kaylee Dailey was 50th in 24:28 The Griffins were represented by Mira McAtee, who took 51st in 24:28; Abby Podshadley, 57th in 26:02; and Bridget Weeks, 59th in 26:10.

Breese Mater Dei's Elysa Faust took the individual title in a time of 19:07, followed by Freeburg's Breanna Chandler in 19:15, Sarozjani Hunter of Belleville Governor French in 19:20, Althoff's Tiffani Siekmann in 19:28 and the Midgets' Ashley Gilmore in 19:30.

CLASS 1A CARLINVILLE REGIONAL

BOYS: Piasa Southwestern advanced an individual runner to next Saturday's Effingham St. Anthony Sectional from the Carlinville Regional at Loveless Park in Carlinville Saturday.

The Piasa Birds finished 10th as a team with 258 points and failed to advance to St. Anthony; the host Cavaliers took the team title with 52 points, followed by Shelbyville (83), Clinton (105), Decatur St. Teresa (110), Sullivan (121), Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond (150) and Cowden-Herrick (180) joining the Cavs in advancing as teams. Besides Southwestern, Maroa-Forsyth (217), Neoga (253), Southwestern, Bement (282), Litchfield (324), Argenta-Oreana (325) and Staunton (329) were all eliminated.

The Birds' Caden Bohn finished 13th in 16:34 to be among the top five runners on non-qualifying teams to advance to Effingham; Bohn was joined by Grant Seniker (37th in 18:04), Jordon Cathorall (67th in 19:17), Austin Wilkinson (69th in 19:22), Derek Watson (83rd in 20:16) and Colby Dankenbring (85th in 20:28) to round out the scoring; Jason Hendricks finished 97th in 22:54.

Arthur-Lovington's Logan Halli took individual honors in 15:04, followed by Shelbyville's Tyler Pasley (15:29), St. Teresa's Jackson Stewart (15:29), Shelbyville's Ryan Skowronski (15:52) and Shelbyville's Jordan Sieger (16:11) to round out the top five.

GIRLS: Piasa Southwestern finished 12th as a team with 313 points and failed to qualify an individual runner to next week's Effingham St.Anthony Sectional.

Litchfield won the team title with 65 points, edging out Decatur St. Teresa, who had 69 points; Shelbyville (73), Carlinville (124), Maroa-Forsyth (134) Neoga (142) and Clinton (146) rounded out the teams who advanced to St. Anthony, followed by Moweaqua Central A&M (200), Cowden-Herrick (229), Staunton (264) , Argenta-Oreana (272) and the Piasa Birds.

Ashley Moore (72nd in 24:28) led Southwestern on the day, followed by Galaxie Vail (24:42), Haylee Hallows (25:05), Courtney Stahling (26:21) and Andrea Gwilliam (27:04) rounding out the scoring for the Birds.

Pana's Claudia Magnussen, running as an individual, won the individual title in a time of 17:37, followed by Shelbyville's Lauren Bowers (18:22) and Alley Mitchell (18:23), St. Teresa's Veronica Hein (18:37) and Clinton's Payne Turney (18:56).

More like this: