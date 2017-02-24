Jersey's Anne Snyders earns prestigious All-State Academic Team recognition
JERSEYVILLE – Anne Snyders, a state tennis qualifier, is a recipient to the IHSA All-State Academic Team.
Nearly 475 nominations were received from IHSA member schools, and Anne Snyders was one of 50 students selected by the evaluation committee for honorable mention recognition.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The IHSA had many outstanding nominees for the 24th Annual IHSA All-State Academic Team.
“Being awarded Honorable Mention status is something both the school and your nominee can take great pride in,” she said for the district," Jersey District officials said about the honor.
These are some facts about Snyders:
- Four-year Varsity Tennis Player,
- A Member of the 2016 Tennis MVC Champion Team
- 100 career wins in tennis
- Co-MVP in tennis
- Two-time IHSA state qualifier in tennis
- Four-year varsity track athlete
- All Conference Team in track
- Two Time Indoor State Qualifier with 4 by 400 meter relay team, placing 10th and 7th in the state
- Part of the School Record Holding team for the 4 by 200 meter relay team
- In Retrievable Track Records, in the top five school times in the 200 meter, 400 meter, 4 by 100 meter relay, 4 by 400 meter relay and distance in the long jump
- Illinois State Scholar
- Recipient of Silver Medallion
- Member of the School’s Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering Team
- Illinois Math League Competitor
- Vice President of the National Honors Society
- Alongside high school courses and athletics, studies as a concurrent enrollment student at Lewis and Clark Community College, will graduate from LCCC after the summer semester and continue in the fall to major in accounting at SIUE
More like this: