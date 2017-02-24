Jersey's Anne Snyders earns prestigious All-State Academic Team recognition JERSEYVILLE – Anne Snyders, a state tennis qualifier, is a recipient to the IHSA All-State Academic Team. Nearly 475 nominations were received from IHSA member schools, and Anne Snyders was one of 50 students selected by the evaluation committee for honorable mention recognition. Article continues after sponsor message The IHSA had many outstanding nominees for the 24th Annual IHSA All-State Academic Team. “Being awarded Honorable Mention status is something both the school and your nominee can take great pride in,” she said for the district," Jersey District officials said about the honor. These are some facts about Snyders: Four-year Varsity Tennis Player,

A Member of the 2016 Tennis MVC Champion Team

100 career wins in tennis

Co-MVP in tennis

Two-time IHSA state qualifier in tennis

Four-year varsity track athlete

All Conference Team in track

Two Time Indoor State Qualifier with 4 by 400 meter relay team, placing 10 th and 7 th in the state

and 7 in the state Part of the School Record Holding team for the 4 by 200 meter relay team

In Retrievable Track Records, in the top five school times in the 200 meter, 400 meter, 4 by 100 meter relay, 4 by 400 meter relay and distance in the long jump

Illinois State Scholar

Recipient of Silver Medallion

Member of the School’s Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering Team

Illinois Math League Competitor

Vice President of the National Honors Society

Alongside high school courses and athletics, studies as a concurrent enrollment student at Lewis and Clark Community College, will graduate from LCCC after the summer semester and continue in the fall to major in accounting at SIUE