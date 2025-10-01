BETHALTO - Jersey topped Civic Memorial in a three-set girls volleyball match Tuesday night, Sept. 30, 2025, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18 at CM.

Jersey secured the win behind a strong offensive performance, totaling 39 kills as a team. Key contributors included Hope Buttry with 14 kills and five aces, Maleah Derrick with seven kills, and Lauryn Turpin with six kills. Grace Russell led Jersey defensively with 15 digs, while Meredith Gray added seven kills.

CM's efforts featured seven kills each from Olivia Monroe and Kaitlyn Ogden, four from Audrey Frankford, and contributions from Addison Jeffery (3 kills), Jacey Moellering (2 kills), Abby Brueckner (2 kills), and Jailyn Hunt (1 kill).

Brueckner led the team in assists with 11, followed by Adisyn Paslay with 10. Defensively, Jeffery and Frankford recorded two blocks apiece.

Article continues after sponsor message

With the win, Jersey improved to 13-8 overall, while CM fell to 11-6-2.

CM will host Highland on Thursday, and Jersey is scheduled to play at Waterloo the same day.

More like this: