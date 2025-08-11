Clarence E. Smith

JERSEYVILLE — After some solid law enforcement work by Jersey County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Jones and Deputy Justin Decker with a K9, a suspect was apprehended on Krause Drive in Jerseyville, Clarence F. Smith, after illegal drugs were discovered in his vehicle.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

On July 5, 2025, after a traffic stop of Smith's vehicle, Jersey Deputy Decker deployed his K9, Jax, to establish probable cause for a vehicle search.

Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns said during the search, officers found approximately one ounce of suspected crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Article continues after sponsor message

Smith was arrested at the scene, and his vehicle was towed.

Sheriff Manns announced that on July 22, 2025, Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten charged Smith with Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony.

If convicted, Smith faces a prison sentence ranging from four to 15 years.

Smith is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Dow Man Charged After Aggravated Assault With Vehicle, Domestic Battery
Jul 29, 2025
Grafton Families Enjoy Free Food and Games at Annual Event
Aug 4, 2025
Agencies Collaborate To Apprehend Tanner Eyler; He Now Faces Multiple Charges
Jul 23, 2025
Jerseyville Man Charged With Home Invasion, Battery, More
Jul 7, 2025
Calhoun County Honors Officers for Multi-County Burglary Arrest
Jul 7, 2025

 