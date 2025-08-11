Listen to the story

JERSEYVILLE — After some solid law enforcement work by Jersey County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Jones and Deputy Justin Decker with a K9, a suspect was apprehended on Krause Drive in Jerseyville, Clarence F. Smith, after illegal drugs were discovered in his vehicle.

On July 5, 2025, after a traffic stop of Smith's vehicle, Jersey Deputy Decker deployed his K9, Jax, to establish probable cause for a vehicle search.

Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns said during the search, officers found approximately one ounce of suspected crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Article continues after sponsor message

Smith was arrested at the scene, and his vehicle was towed.

Sheriff Manns announced that on July 22, 2025, Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten charged Smith with Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony.

If convicted, Smith faces a prison sentence ranging from four to 15 years.

Smith is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: