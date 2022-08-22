ALTON - Jersey swept all four divisions of the tournament going on to win the Andy Simpson Doubles Invitational tournament Saturday at Alton High, the Bud Simpson Tennis Center at Gordon Moore Park, and the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

The hosts Alton competed in the tournament along with ten other schools: Bradley, Civic Memorial, Collinsville, Father McGivney, Greenville, Highland, Jersey, Quincy Notre Dame, Rochester, and Roxana.

The Panthers won the team title with 48 points, while Highland was second with 38 points. Third place went to Greenville with 37 points, Alton Red was fourth with 35 points, Quincy Notre Dame finished fifth with 33 points, Bradley was sixth on 26 points, Collinsville was seventh with 20 points, and Father McGivney, making its debut in girls tennis, was eighth with 16 points. Both Civic Memorial and Rochester tied for ninth with 17 points, Alton Gray was 11th with 15 points, and Roxana was 12th with eight points.

Elise Noble and Tessa Crawford won the number one flight with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Greenville's Katelyn Ridens and Ellie Schaufelberger, while the number two team of Libby McCormick and Josie Hudson defeated Evie Schuetz and Addi Zanger of QND 6-3, 6-0, Emma McCormick and Kate Hudson won the number three flight with a win over Devora Newquist and Chloe Plough of Alton Red and the number four duo of Charlie Bockstruck and Cate Breden defeated Lauren Massey and Scarlett Eades of Alton Red 6-4, 6-2 to complete the sweep.

