JERSEYVILLE - Students from Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 recently showcased their skills at the I.D.E.A. Regional Drafting Competition, which was held at Lewis & Clark Community College.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Lewis and Clark event featured a variety of drafting challenges.

Article continues after sponsor message

Among the Jersey participants, Cooper Gillis earned a third-place award in the "3D Architectural CAD" category, while Ella Smith also secured third place in "3D Assembly Modeling." Corah Derrick achieved notable recognition with a second-place finish in "3D Architectural CAD."

The competition highlighted the students' hard work and dedication, with all participants receiving commendations for their outstanding efforts.

Drew Short, a faculty member, expressed gratitude to Lewis & Clark Community College for facilitating this opportunity for the students.

More like this:

Lewis and Clark Enrollment Continues Increase With Spring 2025 
6 days ago
L&C Hosts Community Concert to Highlight Local Talent
Yesterday
L&C Career Services Hosting Annual Job Fair, April 2, 2025
Mar 18, 2025
Lewis and Clark Launches New Human Services AAS Degree
Mar 27, 2025
Anime, Horror, Comics: Lewis and Clark Community College to Host First Blazer Con
5 days ago

 