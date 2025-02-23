JERSEY - Students at Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 showcased their skills recently at the FCCLA Section 8 competition, marking a significant milestone for the newly established chapter of the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

Students competed in various categories, including Fashion Display, Apparel Construction, Children's Toys, and Cake Decorating. Ten students achieved individual scores in these competitions and will represent their school at the Illinois FCCLA State Competition in April.

The newly formed FCCLA chapter aims to provide students with opportunities to develop leadership skills and engage in community service. Starting next year, the club will be open to all students currently enrolled or previously enrolled in Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) coursework, broadening participation and involvement in the program.

The announcement of the chapter and the success at the competition highlight the district's commitment to fostering student engagement in practical and career-oriented skills.

