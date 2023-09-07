Jersey State's Attorney Provides Details Of Case Where Vehicle Struck Elsah Bridge Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten provided details of a case that involved Kyle A. Bollinger that occurred on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Elsah. Goetten said this case involved a report of a vehicle that had struck a bridge in Elsah. "When deputies arrived on scene they found both Kyle and Courtney Bollinger present," Goetten said. "Courtney Bollinger indicated to deputies that she was driving. Deputies reported both individuals to be intoxicated. Courtney Bollinger was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence. Article continues after sponsor message "This is when Kyle Bollinger became confrontational with deputies. After a struggle, he was taken into custody and both were transported to the Jersey County Jail. "After further investigation by deputies, multiple eyewitnesses submitted statements that they witnessed Kyle Bollinger driving the vehicle and that Courtney Bollinger was dropped off by another vehicle after the fact, claiming to be the driver. We have subsequently dismissed the DUI against Courtney Bollinger." Kyle Bollinger is presently charged with Resisting A Police Officer and Aggravated Assault Of A Peace Officer charge. Goetten indicated there may be additional charges in the case, but said it remains an ongoing investigation. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending